The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Acquired by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Trade Desk were worth $4,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 125.2% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 250.0% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 1,003.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of TTD opened at $55.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 557.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.83. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $76.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $490.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.24 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.38%. Analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

TTD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.55.

Trade Desk Profile

(Get Rating)

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.