Utah Retirement Systems Grows Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in PPG Industries were worth $4,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. New England Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 27.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:PPG opened at $127.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.06 and a fifty-two week high of $138.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.91.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PPG. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PPG Industries from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $139.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

