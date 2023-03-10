Utah Retirement Systems Increases Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $4,299,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,683. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $4,299,832.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,683. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.19 per share, with a total value of $3,366,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,659,303.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRWD opened at $121.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $242.00.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Scotiabank began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $235.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.50.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.