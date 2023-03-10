CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 976.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.38.

CBRE Group stock opened at $81.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.31 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.18.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.97 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

