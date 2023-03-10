Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stock Position Reduced by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems cut its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $4,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 155.1% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 200.0% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 982.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 81.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

NYSE:DFS opened at $105.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.46. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $87.64 and a one year high of $121.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 33.88%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 15.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.20.

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.