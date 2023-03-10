Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,644,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 113,741 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $155,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OLED. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Display by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,309,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,455,000 after purchasing an additional 117,055 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,274,000 after buying an additional 241,855 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,404,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,062,000 after buying an additional 39,346 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 887,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,824,000 after buying an additional 11,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Universal Display by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 775,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares during the period. 73.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OLED shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Universal Display from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Display has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.90.

Universal Display Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of OLED opened at $140.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.70. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $89.41 and a twelve month high of $176.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.44.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.43. Universal Display had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 34.07%. The company had revenue of $169.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

Universal Display Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.