UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 197,434 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,898,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 197,434 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $156,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 111.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,690,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,125 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 4.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,284,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,248,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,428 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 20.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,796,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,129,000 after purchasing an additional 979,716 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 88.4% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,673,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,238,000 after purchasing an additional 785,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 23.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,962,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,787,000 after buying an additional 761,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VTR. Mizuho lowered their target price on Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.77.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $1,736,833.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,543,890.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VTR opened at $46.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -388.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.19. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $64.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.66.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Ventas had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

