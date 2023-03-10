Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Bought by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Datadog were worth $4,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,146,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,756,000 after acquiring an additional 654,436 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the second quarter valued at $428,470,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 29.6% in the third quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,018,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,724,000 after acquiring an additional 917,680 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 3.9% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,267,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,064,000 after acquiring an additional 122,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 44.8% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,101,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,330,000 after acquiring an additional 959,297 shares in the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Price Performance

DDOG stock opened at $69.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $61.34 and a one year high of $159.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.03.

Insider Activity

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $469.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $192,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,380.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $552,215.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 159,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,254,927.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $192,675.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,380.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 418,644 shares of company stock valued at $31,751,017 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DDOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Datadog from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Datadog from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Datadog in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.79.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

