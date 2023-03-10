Utah Retirement Systems Boosts Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $3,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 940.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:FE opened at $39.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.43. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 219.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.25.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.