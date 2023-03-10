Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Bought by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,212 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,574,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,964,845,000 after buying an additional 818,403 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,812,727 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,846,720,000 after purchasing an additional 540,474 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,278,504 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,905,555,000 after purchasing an additional 456,282 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,635,840 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $239,764,000 after purchasing an additional 224,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,894,482 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $185,087,000 after purchasing an additional 549,167 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.43.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $33.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.68, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.70. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $48.97.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.04 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -55.81%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

Further Reading

