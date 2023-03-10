Utah Retirement Systems Raises Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $5,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,333,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,492,861,000 after acquiring an additional 534,812 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 17,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 8,969 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 775,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,580,000 after acquiring an additional 478,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEG. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

NYSE:PEG opened at $57.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61. The stock has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 104.85%.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

