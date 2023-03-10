Utah Retirement Systems Increases Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $4,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 388,729 shares in the company, valued at $65,306,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total value of $303,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,099 shares in the company, valued at $25,380,667.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 388,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,306,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,599 shares of company stock worth $6,406,659. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 3.8 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on ARE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.63.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $138.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.74 and a 52 week high of $206.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($1.82). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $670.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.63%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

See Also

