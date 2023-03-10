Utah Retirement Systems Sells 900 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $4,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $50,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 54.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:DD opened at $70.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.42. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $78.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.42.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 12.08%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

