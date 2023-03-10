Utah Retirement Systems Boosts Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,183 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Corning were worth $3,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Corning by 72.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,133,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,810,000 after purchasing an additional 476,621 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 124,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in Corning by 12.6% in the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 26,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Corning by 17.2% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $33.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.43. The company has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $38.71.

Corning Increases Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In related news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at $206,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

About Corning

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

Recommended Stories

