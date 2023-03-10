Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,694,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,746 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.53% of Otis Worldwide worth $2,532,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 256.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 986.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 3,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total value of $254,900.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $1,348,581.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,025.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 3,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total value of $254,900.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,777 shares of company stock worth $2,759,404. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Several research firms have commented on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $84.15 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $62.49 and a 1 year high of $87.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.38.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

