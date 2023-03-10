AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,971,365 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,835 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.87% of AMETEK worth $2,832,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 3.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 67,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 256.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 11,996 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AMETEK during the third quarter worth $525,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in AMETEK by 19.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 44,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after acquiring an additional 7,343 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 583.1% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 87,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after acquiring an additional 74,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AME. Loop Capital upped their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.11.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $138.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.17 and a 52-week high of $148.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.77. The company has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 17.56%.

In related news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total transaction of $944,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,563 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,632.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total transaction of $944,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,563 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,632.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total value of $786,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,674 shares in the company, valued at $5,156,676.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,660 shares of company stock worth $2,400,378. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

