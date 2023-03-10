Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 561,193 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,435,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 561,193 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.62% of Newmont worth $2,876,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Newmont by 4,664.7% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 56.7% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE:NEM opened at $41.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of -77.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.45 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.72.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is -296.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Newmont to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on Newmont from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,263.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $530,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,949 shares in the company, valued at $9,643,540.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,263.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,294,720 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.