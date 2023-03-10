Pathstone Family Office LLC Invests $1.61 Million in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 6.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the second quarter valued at $586,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Markel by 12.6% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Markel by 3.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,283,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Markel alerts:

Markel Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,285.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,359.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,266.27. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,064.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1,519.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel

MKL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Markel in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,516.67.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 25 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,317.18 per share, for a total transaction of $32,929.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,465,132.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Markel Profile

(Get Rating)

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.