Pathstone Family Office LLC Acquires 141,709 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 172.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,709 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LUMN. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 47.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 489.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:LUMN opened at $2.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $12.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.31. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

LUMN has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.25 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.19.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

