Pathstone Family Office LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lowered its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSCO. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 157.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.82.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.7 %

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total transaction of $403,869.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,676.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total value of $151,443.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,269.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total transaction of $403,869.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,676.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,840,560. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $226.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $166.49 and a 1-year high of $241.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 56.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.43%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

