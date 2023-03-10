Pathstone Family Office LLC Buys 2,631 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRSN. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 95.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,323,977 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $221,540,000 after buying an additional 645,843 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in VeriSign during the third quarter worth $78,136,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP bought a new stake in VeriSign during the third quarter worth $64,386,000. CCLA Investment Management bought a new stake in VeriSign during the third quarter worth $64,137,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in VeriSign during the third quarter worth $19,179,000. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $418,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 678,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,896,562.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $418,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 678,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,896,562.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $256,417.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,289,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,959 shares of company stock worth $16,766,630. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VeriSign Stock Down 1.1 %

VRSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $196.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 1.00. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.25 and a twelve month high of $228.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.52.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 47.30%. The business had revenue of $369.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About VeriSign

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Featured Articles

