Pathstone Family Office LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.7% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,674,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

PH stock opened at $350.93 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $230.44 and a 12-month high of $364.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $331.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.51.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 54.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $363.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total transaction of $151,231.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 507 shares in the company, valued at $178,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total value of $2,041,147.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,915.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total value of $151,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 507 shares in the company, valued at $178,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,454 shares of company stock worth $21,706,490 over the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

