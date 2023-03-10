Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 111.1% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 59.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.83.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $228.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $248.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.46. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $308.97. The company has a market cap of $80.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.29.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total value of $286,272.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,396 shares of company stock worth $20,438,478 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

