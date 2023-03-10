Prelude Capital Management LLC Sells 7,984 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Prelude Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,984 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Centene by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,270,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,266,000 after purchasing an additional 855,690 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Centene by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,944,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223,590 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Centene by 130.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,300,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,316 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Centene by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,979,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,672,000 after purchasing an additional 32,165 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Centene by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,226,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,614,000 after purchasing an additional 109,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Price Performance

Shares of CNC opened at $65.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.56. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $65.13 and a twelve month high of $98.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.11.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.37 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Centene’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centene

In related news, COO James E. Murray acquired 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.30 per share, for a total transaction of $494,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 136,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,984,926. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO James E. Murray acquired 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.30 per share, for a total transaction of $494,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 136,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,984,926. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.89 per share, with a total value of $215,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,354,554.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 16,750 shares of company stock worth $1,213,605 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Argus raised their target price on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.94.

About Centene

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.