Prelude Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Coherent Corp. (NASDAQ:IIVIP)

Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent Corp. (NASDAQ:IIVIP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IIVIP. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its stake in Coherent by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 10,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 104,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,305,000 after purchasing an additional 21,581 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,917,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coherent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,061,000.

IIVIP opened at $182.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.18. Coherent Corp. has a 52 week low of $141.47 and a 52 week high of $304.50.

Coherent Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

