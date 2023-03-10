Putnam Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,878 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.12% of Virtu Financial worth $4,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIRT. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 20,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 128.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 79,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $17.48 on Friday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.48 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.15). Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $274.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.94 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

VIRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $22.50 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in the buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

