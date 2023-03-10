Putnam Investments LLC Decreases Stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,399 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.25% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $4,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $914,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 915,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,261,000 after buying an additional 32,024 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 29.6% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 203,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 46,480 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 117,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 50,207 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust Price Performance

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $10.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $14.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average of $11.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 108.81 and a beta of 1.78.

RLJ Lodging Trust Increases Dividend

RLJ Lodging Trust ( NYSE:RLJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $302.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from RLJ Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 200.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on RLJ. Compass Point reduced their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.79.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

