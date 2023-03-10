Pathstone Family Office LLC Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,575 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 4.5% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 955 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 0.9% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.1% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of MSI stock opened at $265.18 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.18 and a 52-week high of $275.16. The stock has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $261.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.36.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.96% and a negative return on equity of 663.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $7,305,576.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,058,517.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Edward Jones lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.80.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

