Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Gap Down to $51.68

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.68, but opened at $50.26. Logitech International shares last traded at $53.17, with a volume of 412,316 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on LOGI shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wedbush downgraded shares of Logitech International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.73.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Logitech International Trading Up 0.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Transactions at Logitech International

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Logitech International

In other news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $379,248.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Logitech International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Logitech International by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Logitech International by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Logitech International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in Logitech International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 69,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 35.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Logitech International

(Get Rating)

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.