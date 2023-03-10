Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Shares Purchased by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC owned about 0.12% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBCF. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 72.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 52.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 4,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $144,244.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,962.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Juliette Kleffel sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total transaction of $270,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,725.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 4,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $144,244.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,962.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,275 shares of company stock valued at $681,880 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBCF. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Shares of SBCF opened at $26.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.11. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $26.67 and a 52 week high of $36.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.79.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is 40.72%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Profile

(Get Rating)

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.