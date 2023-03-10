Pathstone Family Office LLC Purchases 9,283 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,283 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Centene by 3.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Centene by 29.5% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Centene during the third quarter valued at about $2,881,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Centene by 39.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Centene by 3.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 480,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,425,000 after purchasing an additional 16,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC opened at $65.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.11. The company has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $65.13 and a 1-year high of $98.53.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.37 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Centene news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 7,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,234.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Centene news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 7,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,234.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO James E. Murray purchased 6,750 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.30 per share, for a total transaction of $494,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,984,926. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 16,750 shares of company stock worth $1,213,605 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.94.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

