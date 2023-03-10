Prelude Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,413 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,413 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Concentrix by 6,180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of Concentrix by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Concentrix by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Concentrix stock opened at $135.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.41. Concentrix Co. has a 12-month low of $108.57 and a 12-month high of $204.43.

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 6.88%. Equities analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is currently 13.29%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Concentrix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total value of $1,409,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,186,021.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total value of $45,234.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,702.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total value of $1,409,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,186,021.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

