Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 580,222 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,874,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580,222 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.36% of Tyson Foods worth $321,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,002.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet lowered Tyson Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $57.64 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.53 and a twelve month high of $99.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.01. The company has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.50). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 28.53%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

