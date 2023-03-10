Utah Retirement Systems Raises Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Cummins were worth $5,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.75.

In other Cummins news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total transaction of $486,420.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Cummins news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $836,637.93. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total transaction of $486,420.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,545 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $250.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $248.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $261.91. The company has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52. Cummins had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

