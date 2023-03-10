Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,976,958 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 9,621,067 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.35% of Starbucks worth $335,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,811,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $892,535,000 after buying an additional 1,531,708 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 19,316.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,618,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $810,455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568,965 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Starbucks by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,318,450 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $635,446,000 after acquiring an additional 24,620 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $482,273,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Starbucks by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,913,555 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $446,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Cowen increased their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.46.

Insider Activity

Starbucks Stock Down 2.1 %

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,658 shares of company stock valued at $820,706. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $100.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $110.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.