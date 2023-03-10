Utah Retirement Systems Purchases 140 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Atlassian were worth $5,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Atlassian by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 736,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,046,000 after purchasing an additional 33,412 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 114,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,114,000 after acquiring an additional 19,817 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,813,000. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the period. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $169.99 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $113.86 and a 1 year high of $318.64. The stock has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.18 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.14 and a 200 day moving average of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $872.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.45 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 73.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $255,261.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 134,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,239,163.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gene Liu sold 238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $43,028.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,114,166.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $255,261.36. Following the sale, the president now owns 134,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,239,163.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,154 shares of company stock valued at $39,322,203 over the last three months. Insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.