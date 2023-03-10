Pathstone Family Office LLC Purchases 21,307 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 60.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,307 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 68.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 126.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 192.5% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $349,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,075,194.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $233,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,940.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $349,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,075,194.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,762 shares of company stock worth $6,300,314. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE BSX opened at $47.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.52 billion, a PE ratio of 104.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $48.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

