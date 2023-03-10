Utah Retirement Systems Purchases 500 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Kroger were worth $5,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 1,377.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KR opened at $47.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Kroger’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 33.88%.

In related news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $2,900,378.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,281.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $2,900,378.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,281.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,414 shares of company stock worth $4,941,689 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens decreased their price objective on Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.88.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

