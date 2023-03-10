Pathstone Family Office LLC Reduces Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lowered its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of L. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loews during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Loews during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Loews by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Loews by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Loews during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 625 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $38,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,970.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Loews news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 14,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $844,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $38,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,970.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,036 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Loews Stock Down 1.2 %

Loews Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $58.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $49.36 and a 12-month high of $68.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 6.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

About Loews

(Get Rating)

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.