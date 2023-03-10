Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 70,507 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,811,741 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 70,507 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.29% of Lowe’s Companies worth $340,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.81.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE LOW opened at $199.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $123.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $206.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.40. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $238.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Stories

