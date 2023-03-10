Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $328.89 Million Stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,324,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 277,132 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $328,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REXR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 139.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $882,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,693,104,000 after buying an additional 1,587,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $1,157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $59.02 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.74 and a 12 month high of $84.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 64.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.54.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 136.96%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on REXR shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

