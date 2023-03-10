Utah Retirement Systems Boosts Stock Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,608 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Block were worth $5,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Block by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,781,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,857,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,425 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Block by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 16,450,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,222 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Block by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,702,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $780,667,000 after purchasing an additional 686,870 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Block by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,357,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,605,000 after acquiring an additional 94,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Block by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,637,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,915,000 after acquiring an additional 426,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $1,830,447.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 422,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,141,485.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $1,738,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,164,283.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total value of $1,830,447.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,141,485.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,054 shares of company stock valued at $15,661,535 over the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Block Stock Performance

Shares of SQ stock opened at $73.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.68 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $149.00.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. Analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Block from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Block in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Block from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Block from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.27.

Block Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

