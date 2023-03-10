Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,649,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,522 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.32% of Caterpillar worth $270,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.29.

Caterpillar Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $240.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $124.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $248.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.91. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $266.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,646.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,404.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,646.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,984 shares of company stock valued at $22,519,893. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.