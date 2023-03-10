Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Shares Purchased by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,975 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1,250.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 535,017 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,253,000 after purchasing an additional 495,398 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,610,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,077,768 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $84,024,000 after purchasing an additional 98,412 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 213,674 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 97,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 491,682 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,423,000 after buying an additional 77,627 shares during the period. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE BHLB opened at $26.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $31.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.36.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Announces Dividend

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The business had revenue of $137.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.35 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 10.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Hovde Group lifted their price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

Featured Articles

