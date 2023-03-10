Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stock Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,782,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,746,026 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 2.42% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $314,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 952.4% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 28.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $204.68 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $161.69 and a one year high of $265.30. The company has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $203.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.11. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 44.21% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $883.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.78 EPS for the current year.

FLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $256.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $254.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

