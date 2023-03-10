Prelude Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Linde by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Linde by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $6,682,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Linde
In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Linde Stock Performance
Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Linde Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Linde’s payout ratio is 56.73%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have commented on LIN. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.67.
About Linde
Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Linde (LIN)
- Fossil Group: Should You Bet On Consumer Discretionary In 2023?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.