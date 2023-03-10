Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) Shares Sold by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 152,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,811 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 1,095.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,418,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,408 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,301,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,650,000 after purchasing an additional 30,710 shares in the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 669,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,560,000 after acquiring an additional 87,500 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 476,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 124,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,127,000. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.98. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $11.02.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in biotechnology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

