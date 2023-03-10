Prelude Capital Management LLC Sells 1,188 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hubbell by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,421,000 after acquiring an additional 23,865 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Hubbell by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,870,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,086,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,155 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Hubbell by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,646,000 after acquiring an additional 883,272 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hubbell by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,491,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,061,000 after acquiring an additional 59,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Hubbell by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 540,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,494,000 after acquiring an additional 7,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 9,350 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $2,251,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,102,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $246.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $239.67 and a 200 day moving average of $235.25. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $170.21 and a 1 year high of $263.30.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on HUBB shares. UBS Group cut Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Hubbell from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hubbell from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

