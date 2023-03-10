Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,485,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 54,930 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $336,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 48.1% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 62,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,130,000 after buying an additional 20,289 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% during the third quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 12,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at $328,000. Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at $954,000. Finally, KWB Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.2% during the third quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total value of $2,751,964.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,935,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $9,071,056.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at $10,732,820.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total value of $2,751,964.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,935,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,350 shares of company stock worth $25,301,670. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $218.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $90.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.94. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.61 and a 1 year high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.40%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

