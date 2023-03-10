Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 7,545,981 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,573,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,545,981 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.58% of CMS Energy worth $266,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 63.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 38.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total value of $50,256.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMS Energy Stock Performance

CMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

CMS Energy stock opened at $59.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.75. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $52.41 and a 1-year high of $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.34.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.42%.

About CMS Energy

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

Featured Stories

